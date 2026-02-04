Los Angeles nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patient

The Los Angeles Police Department asked for help identifying any additional victims linked to a nursing assistant accused of sexually abusing care home patients in Southern California.

In January, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested certified nursing assistant Kayode Agbolade Ogunba, 61, for multiple felonies related to the alleged sexual abuse of a dependent person and elder abuse. He's being held on a $100,000 bail.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said Kayode Agbolade Ogunba allegedly abused patients at a local care home. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Santa Barbara deputies started their investigation after a Goleta care home accused Ogunba of sexually assaulting two of its patients in November.

LAPD detectives said Ogunba is also under investigation for an alleged sexual assault of a patient in their city. Detectives said he had been employed by several temp agencies and had access to numerous potential victims.

Ogunba worked as a certified nursing assistant in other states, including Washington and Texas, in the past seven years, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara investigators released Ogbuna's booking photo and asked anyone with additional information on the case or any potential victims to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at (805) 681-4150. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (805) 681-4171 or use the department's website at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

For cases in LA, anyone with information regarding Ogunba's employment history or who knows of additional victims is urged to contact LAPD Detective Theodore Bridges or Detective Michelle Gomez at (323) 561-3272 or via email at 37923@lapd.online or 34514@lapd.online. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.