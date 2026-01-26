Santa Barbara deputies arrested a Los Angeles nursing assistant accused of sexually abusing care home patients in Southern California.

Certified nursing assistant Kayode Agbolade Ogunba was arrested by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 20. He was booked into jail for multiple felonies related to the alleged sexual abuse of a dependent person and elder abuse. He's being held on a $100,000 bail.

Investigators released Ogbuna's booking photo and asked anyone with additional information on the case or any potential victims to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at (805) 681-4150. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (805) 681-4171 or use the department's website at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

Survivors can also contact victim advocates for support, information and resources by calling (805) 568-2400 or toll-free at (855) 840-4171.

Standing Together to End Sexual Assault is also providing confidential support through its 24-hour hotline. A STESA advocate can be reached for legal and medical advocacy, accompaniment, and counseling services by calling (805) 564-3696.

Santa Barbara deputies started their investigation after a Goleta care home accused Ogunba of sexually assaulting two of its patients in November.

Detectives said Ogunba faced similar allegations in the Los Angeles area. Deputies believe he worked as a certified nursing assistant in other states, including Washington and Texas, in the past seven years.