Search for gunman continues after man shot and killed in Norwalk

A Norwalk man was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. near Los Alisos Circle and Pioneer Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the area after learning of a shooting and arrived to find the victim, since identified as 18-year-old Giovanni Chavez, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, deputies said.

"Investigators learned the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim," said a press release from LASD.

There was no information immediately available on the alleged gunman.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.