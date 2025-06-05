Watch CBS News
Search for gunman continues after man shot and killed in Norwalk

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
/ KCAL News

A Norwalk man was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon, deputies said. 

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. near Los Alisos Circle and Pioneer Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies were dispatched to the area after learning of a shooting and arrived to find the victim, since identified as 18-year-old Giovanni Chavez, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, deputies said. 

"Investigators learned the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim," said a press release from LASD.

There was no information immediately available on the alleged gunman. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

