Northwestern women take forfeits for not playing January games at UCLA, USC over wildfire concerns

Northwestern will be assessed two forfeits for not playing January road games at No. 2 UCLA and No. 4 Southern California, the Big Ten announced Wednesday.

Northwestern had announced Jan. 10 it would not to travel to play UCLA on Jan. 12 and USC on Jan. 15 because of concerns over wildfires in the Los Angeles area. UCLA had offered to play at an off-campus location.

The Bruins (26-1, 15-1) and Trojans (25-2, 16-1) each have been credited with a win in the conference standings and Northwestern (9-17, 2-15) was assessed two losses.

The forfeits further imperil Northwestern's chances of qualifying for the 15-team Big Ten Tournament next month. The Wildcats are tied with Rutgers for 16th place, a half-game behind Purdue.

Northwestern holds the tiebreaker over Rutgers because of its win over the Scarlet Knights on Feb. 17. Purdue holds the tiebreaker over Northwestern because of its win Feb. 12.

Northwestern plays Nebraska at home Sunday in its final regular-season game.

UCLA moved its Jan. 15 game against Penn State to Long Beach State's arena because of the fires. USC did not move any home games.