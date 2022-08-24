Northern areas of LA County bake in record-breaking heat

Temperatures were sweltering in northern Los Angeles County Tuesday as record-breaking temperatures prompted excessive heat warnings.

The National Weather Service said, "A persistent ridge of high pressure aloft over the region will result in very warm to hot temperatures from the valleys and inland through Tuesday with some cooling on Wednesday."

Lancaster reached 109 degrees breaking its 1945 record of 107. In Palmdale, the high reached 107 breaking the record of 106 in 1964. Sandberg reached a high of 98, breaking the 1991 record of 96 degrees.

An excessive heat warning was issued for the Antelope Valley from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County mountains, a heat advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m.

The NWS is advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service said.

A "slight cooling" is expected by this weekend.