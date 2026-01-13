Northbound lanes of 101 Freeway completely closed in East Hollywood after crash

Caltrans is urging commuters to take alternate routes on Tuesday morning after a crash on the 101 Freeway forced a complete closure of all northbound lanes in East Hollywood.

The crash was reported at about 5:25 a.m., according to a Sigalert. Aerial images showed what appeared to be a commercial truck with front-end damage, with crews working to clear an unspecified substance from the roadways.

CBS LA issued a Next Traffic Alert after the crash. It's not yet clear if anyone was injured or if additional vehicles were involved.

The closure took place between Vermont and Melrose avenues. Commuters were urged to take alternate routes, including the northbound 5 Freeway, westbound 10 Freeway, Sunset or Beverly boulevards.

The closure was estimated to last at least 2 hours.

No additional details were immediately made available.