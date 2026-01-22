North Hollywood laundromat workers fight off robbery suspect

Security cameras captured the moment a North Hollywood laundromat owner and her employees fought back against a robbery suspect.

Vardan Kostanyan, who owns Laundry King with his wife, said the suspect walked into their laundromat on Tuesday and demanded the keys to their safe before attacking his wife.

"He was just yelling, screaming, pushing, hitting my employees, including my wife," Kostanyan said.

As the suspect shoves her around, security cameras showed Kostanyan's wife grab a laundry cart to shield herself as an employee stands close behind her. Seconds later, more employees rush in and slam the cart into the suspect to force him off her.

"My other employee pepper-sprayed him and he was already trying to run out while the police were coming in," Kostanyan said. "They were able to arrest him right outside."

Kostanyan said he hired a daytime guard last year after a similar incident, but plans to increase the security even more after the attempted robbery.

"We need more cops," Kostanyan said. "We need more patrols."

Kostanyan said his wife is recovering at home. No one else was hurt.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they arrested the suspect after he was taken to the hospital.