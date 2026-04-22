Iconic NoHo Gateway Sign to be relit on Thursday after 13 years

After 13 years, the iconic NoHo Gateway Sign signaling the entrance to North Hollywood's Arts District will be relit on Thursday.

Los Angeles City Council member Adrin Nazarian will re-illuminate the sign, which hangs over Lankershim Boulevard, during a ceremony that begins at 7:45 p.m., according to a news release shared by the councilman's office.

The NoHo Gateway Sign, welcoming visitors to the arts district of the North Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California Carol M. Highsmith / Buyenlarge / Getty Images / Carol Highsmith

The monument was created in 2009 by artist Peter Shire. It stands about 60 feet tall and spans 80 feet across the roadway. The unique design features imagery reflecting the region's entertainment industry with cameras, costumes and set design elements.

Shire's work was selected from about 60 other artists who submitted proposals for the project.

"Through the efforts of Council member Nazarian, the sign will now be lit every night, letting the world know that the NoHo Arts District is alive and shining bright," said a statement shared by Nazarian's office, which also noted that the relighting ceremony is part of a broader effort to invest in public spaces and support the region's diverse arts community.