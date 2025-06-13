Watch CBS News
"No Kings" protests planned across Southern California on Saturday

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

While President Trump attends a military parade for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army on Saturday, which coincides with his 79th birthday, hundreds of protests are planned nationwide.

The movement, "No Kings," is designed as a "nationwide day of defiance" in counter to Mr. Trump's parade, according to organizers.

"On June 14—Flag Day—President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday," the "No Kings" website reads. "A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn't staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else."

Washington D.C. Prepares To Host Military Parade To Mark Army's 250th Anniversary
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: Marine One lands at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump behind workers putting up a riser in front of the White House ahead of the Army's 250th birthday parade and celebration on June 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army will mark its 250th anniversary with a parade along the National Mall that will include 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft. Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images

In response to the planned gatherings, Mr. Trump told reporters that he doesn't "feel like a king."

"I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," he said.

Organizers say nonviolence is the "core principle" of gatherings and pleaded with attendees to leave weapons at home and de-escalate any conflicts.

The "No Kings" protests are scheduled in all 50 states, parts of Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe and even Africa

screenshot-2025-06-13-081734.png
Dozens of protests are planned across Southern California on Saturday in response to the military parade being held in Washington D.C. No Kings website

Locally in Southern California, dozens of "No Kings" protests are planned. A full list of events can be found here, but some are listed below: 

Los Angeles County

Ventura County

Orange County

Inland Empire

