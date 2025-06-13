Los Angeles clarifies exceptions to downtown curfew

As the curfew surrounding downtown Los Angeles enters night four, many still have questions about how they'll be able to get home or to work during the enforcement hours.

The curfew was implemented by Mayor Karen Bass beginning Tuesday night after protests against immigration enforcement operations downtown became violent, businesses were looted and public property was vandalized.

Where is the curfew zone, and when is it enforced?

The curfew area covers about one square mile of downtown. It spans from the 5 Freeway to the 110 Freeway and from the 10 Freeway to where the 110 Freeway and 5 Freeway merge

The area inside of the outlined freeways will be under curfew for the foreseeable future. City of Los Angeles

Areas inside of that zone include the Historic Core, South Park, Little Tokyo, the Arts District and parts of Chinatown.

The curfew is enforced between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Bass said it will be enforced nightly until its no longer deemed necessary.

What are the exceptions?

Naturally, many were concerned that with access restricted to a busy chunk of L.A., there could be problems with getting home or leaving for something important.

In an update on Thursday, the city of L.A. published a list of exceptions for the curfew. They include:

Individuals traveling to and from work if their work is inside the curfew zone

Residents living within the curfew zone

Individuals seeking medical treatment

Individuals working in the curfew zone on a public works or improvement construction project

Utilities personnel working in the curfew zone

Credentialed media representatives engaged in news gathering

People experiencing homelessness who are sheltered in the curfew zone

Public safety and emergency personnel

The city of L.A. says rideshare and food delivery services are still able to operate during the curfew, assuming the driver can provide proof that they're doing a pick up or drop off downtown. Metro service to and from downtown will still operate unless local law enforcement requests deems it necessary to discontinue service temporarily.

What should I carry with me?

A person that lives downtown and is trying to go home should keep proof of residence on them to show to officers. Proof includes a driver's license or government ID, a bill or lease agreement.

Those who work in downtown should carry proof of employment if their shift hours require them to arrive at or leave work during curfew hours, the city says.