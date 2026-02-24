Watch CBS News
Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle to be honored with renaming of Crenshaw and Slauson intersection

The city of Los Angeles will be renaming the intersection at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue after the late rapper Nipsey Hussle on Saturday.

The intersection will be renamed, the Nipsey Hussle Square, to honor the rapper's legacy and dedication to the community.

The sign dedication ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Blacc Sam, Hussle's brother and CEO of The Marathon brand, will be in attendance along with several local leaders, including LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Councilwoman Heather Hutt and California State Assemblyman Isaac Bryan.

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was born in South LA. He often spoke about his life growing up in the Crenshaw District. In 2019, he was gunned down outside of his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, located near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue.

Over the summer, Metro celebrated Hussle's 40th birthday by temporarily renaming the Hyde Park Station near the intersection the Nipsey Hussle Station and featuring limited-edition Nipsey Hussle TAP cards.

