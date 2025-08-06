Limited-edition Nipsey Hussle Metro TAP cards to be released

Metro Los Angeles is going to be releasing two limited-edition TAP cards to honor late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The release is part of the Metro x Culture series that aims to celebrate Angelenos who have shaped LA culture, "especially those whose journeys began on Metro buses and trains," the agency says.

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was born in South Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning rapper was known for his community activism and entrepreneurship.

He grew up in the Crenshaw District and often spoke about riding the Metro bus and train throughout LA.

"His story is inseparable from Los Angeles—and from Metro, which helped carry him through the very city he gave so much to," Metro said.

In 2019, he was gunned down outside of his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, located near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue.

Before his death, Hussle had plans to work with the police department to discuss ways of fighting gang violence.

Metro says the cards will be released on Aug. 15, Nipsey Hussle Day. They also say there will be 12,000 cards in circulation and they will be available until they run out.

The TAP cards will only be available to purchase in person.

Places to get the limited-edition Nipsey Hussle cards:

Hyde Park Station (K Line)

Crenshaw Station (C Line)

Slauson Station (J Line)

Compton Station (A Line)

Hollywood/Vine Station (B Line)

Expo/Crenshaw Station (E Line)

Metro will also be temporarily renaming the Hyde Park Station until the end of August to honor Hussle.