Nipsey Hussle foundation gives away Thanksgiving turkeys to South LA community

By
Julie Sharp
The South Los Angeles community got some free Thanksgiving turkeys as the Neighborhood Nip Foundation held its first annual turkey drive Tuesday afternoon.

The event was the first activation from the foundation's Slauson Avenue parking lot, the site of the late Nipsey Hussle's original Marathon Clothing property.

Hussle's brother, Samiel Asghedom, said the parking lot is symbolically important to him, the family, and his brother.

"This is where my brother first sold his mixed tape. He ended up opening businesses in this parking lot and then buying the whole lot," Asghedom said.

screenshot-2025-11-25-124048.png
The Neighborhood Nip Foundation partnered with the Think Watts Foundation to distribute around 5,000 turkeys to the community.  CBS LA

"We turned this whole lot into the Neighborhood Nip Foundation. So, it's real important to be able to activate from here."

The foundation partnered with the Think Watts Foundation, with a goal to distribute around 5,000 turkeys.

Charles Wright and his grandson were at the afternoon giveaway. "We came to get turkeys and everything is wonderful," he said.

Asghedom said this is the foundation's first public event since the retail lot transformed into a community-centered hub for youth and families.

"I think any time we can come out and help, throughout the year is the plan … It's an honor to be able to activate and do something here," he said. The turkey giveaway takes place Tuesday, Nov. 25, from noon to 4 p.m. at 3420 W. Slauson Ave.

The Neighborhood Nip Foundation's renovated site will serve as a community center for elementary through high school students, offering academic and music studies and studio-specific access.

On March 31, 2019, Hussle was gunned down outside of his The Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood. He was 33 years old and left behind two children.

