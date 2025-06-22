Nine hospitalized in two-car crash on 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County

Nine people were hospitalized in a two-car crash on I-15 just north of Baker on Sunday, according to firefighters.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at around 5 a.m. after learning of the crash, according to a post on X from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but firefighters said that all nine occupants of the two vehicles required hospitalization for injuries suffered. Their injuries ranged from moderate to severe, according to SBCOFD.

Firefighters said that both cars involved suffered "significant damage."

"Four ground ambulances and three medical helicopters were dispatched, with traffic shut down as each was landed on the freeway," firefighters said. "A fourth helicopter was dispatched later to meet one of the ground ambulances at a local hospital to continue transport from there."

The freeway has since reopened to traffic.