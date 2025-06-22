Watch CBS News
Local News

Nine hospitalized in two-car crash on 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Nine people were hospitalized in a two-car crash on I-15 just north of Baker on Sunday, according to firefighters. 

Crews were dispatched to the scene at around 5 a.m. after learning of the crash, according to a post on X from the San Bernardino County Fire Department. 

It's unclear what caused the crash, but firefighters said that all nine occupants of the two vehicles required hospitalization for injuries suffered. Their injuries ranged from moderate to severe, according to SBCOFD. 

Firefighters said that both cars involved suffered "significant damage."

"Four ground ambulances and three medical helicopters were dispatched, with traffic shut down as each was landed on the freeway," firefighters said. "A fourth helicopter was dispatched later to meet one of the ground ambulances at a local hospital to continue transport from there."

The freeway has since reopened to traffic. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.