Nicki Minaj possible target of swatting assault call at Hidden Hills home

Rapper Nicki Minaj may have been targeted by swatters Wednesday night, as sheriff deputies responded to an assault call at a Hidden Hills residence.

Deputies were dispatched at 7:05 p.m. to a home in the 5000 block of Jed Smith Road regarding an assault call, according to a watch commander at the sheriff's Lost Hills/Malibu station.

The watch commander could not confirm that the address belonged to the Minaj, but said, "No one was there. No crime."

Hidden Hills is a city and gated community in Los Angeles County.

In 2017, the Los Angeles Police Department investigated a jewelry theft from the singer-songwriter's Hollywood Hills home. Police said about $175,000 in jewelry and other valuables were stolen sometime between Nov. 24 and Jan. 24 in the 2600 block of Bowmont Drive, while Minaj was out of town.