Composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, dies at 43

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.

"His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft," the 75-year-old Webber said in a statement emailed by a representative to CBS News. "Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time."

Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said. Webber, the famed composer, missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his "Bad Cinderella" to be at his son's side with other loved ones.

Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One's "Love, Lies and Records," which was based on the book "The Little Prince." He also worked on his father's 2021 "Cinderella," earning a Grammy nod for best musical theater album.

Nicholas is Webber's son with his first wife, Sarah Hugill, also the mother of his older sister, Imogen. The senior Webber has four other children.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber
FILE -- Andrew Lloyd Webber with wife Madeleine, son Nicholas Lloyd Webber and a guest attend the after party following the press night of "Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," at Cirque on July 17, 2007, in London, England. Getty Images

First published on March 25, 2023 / 2:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

