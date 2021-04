Broadway maestro Andrew Lloyd Webber returns Over more than four decades Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber has penned some of the most memorable music ever to be performed on the Great White Way. He's showcased on the Broadway stage once again in the hit musical, "School of Rock." With a revival of his mega-hit "Cats" and the "Phantom of the Opera" still going strong, Webber now has three of his works on stage in New York City. He talks to our Mo Rocca. (Originally aired December 13, 2015.)