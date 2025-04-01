Watch CBS News
Wind advisory issued for Southern California as region prepares for windy conditions

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather
Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather 03:06

The Southern California region is bracing for windy conditions Tuesday into Wednesday, weather officials say.

KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert as gusts are expected to be up to 45 mph for most areas and stronger gusts in the deserts and mountains.

nwa-details-kcal.png
KCAL News has issued its first Next Weather Alert as strong and widespread winds are expected to impact much of the Southern California region. Weather officials say winds should pick up late Tuesday morning and continue through the night.  KCAL News

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. and will remain until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"It looks as though winds will be unusually strong for a west wind event, with wind gusts to 50 mph quite likely in coastal areas, and gusts to 55 mph in the mountains and Antelope Valley," the NWS said.

Weather officials warn drivers that traveling conditions could become dangerous, especially for motor homes and big rigs. Tree limbs and power lines might fall down, causing power outages. People are urged to secure objects that might blow around outside.

If you see a downed power line, do not get close to it or try touching it. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

