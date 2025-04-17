Newport Beach police kill motorcyclist during traffic stop on PCH

A Newport Beach police officer shot and killed a motorcyclist during a traffic stop along Pacific Coast Highway Thursday night.

It happened at about 9:15 p.m. along PCH West between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital. The Newport Beach Police Department said the officer shot the motorcyclist after he became "uncooperative" during the traffic stop. The agency did not release any other details about the shooting. Newport PD also did not specify if the motorcyclist was armed.

Authorities drove the motorcyclist to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators identified the motorcyclist as 45-year-old Geoff Shyam from Laguna Niguel.

The department said none of their officers suffered any injuries during the incident.

Newport PD said it would release more details as the investigation continues. The California Attorney General's office launched an investigation into the shooting as required by AB 1506, which mandates an investigation when law enforcement shoots unharmed people.