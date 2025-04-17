Watch CBS News
Local News

Newport Beach police kill motorcyclist during traffic stop on PCH

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Newport Beach police investigate shooting along PCH
Newport Beach police investigate shooting along PCH 01:01

A Newport Beach police officer shot and killed a motorcyclist during a traffic stop along Pacific Coast Highway Thursday night. 

It happened at about 9:15 p.m. along PCH West between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital. The Newport Beach Police Department said the officer shot the motorcyclist after he became "uncooperative" during the traffic stop. The agency did not release any other details about the shooting. Newport PD also did not specify if the motorcyclist was armed. 

Authorities drove the motorcyclist to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators identified the motorcyclist as 45-year-old Geoff Shyam from Laguna Niguel.

The department said none of their officers suffered any injuries during the incident. 

Newport PD said it would release more details as the investigation continues. The California Attorney General's office launched an investigation into the shooting as required by AB 1506, which mandates an investigation when law enforcement shoots unharmed people. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.