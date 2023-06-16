Newport Beach couple found dead in Mexico hotel room

A Newport Beach couple was found dead inside of their hotel room at a resort in Baja California Sur, Mexico, according to Mexican police.

Abby Lutz GoFundMe

Police said the deaths occurred in the community of El Pescadero on Tuesday at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero, which is owned by Hyatt. The town is located between Todos Santos and the resort of Los Cabos.

Police say that paramedics were called to the hotel Tuesday when the couple was found unconscious in their hotel room. By the time they arrived, both were already dead.

Family members have identified one of the deceased as 28-year-old Abby Lutz, who was staying in the area with her boyfriend, 41-year-old John Heathco, who both had planned to meet up with her dad on Sunday for Father's Day.

On a GoFundMe page, family says that the couple believed they had food poisoning and visited a local hospital for treatment earlier in the trip.

Officials told Lutz's family that the died "due to improper venting of the resort and could be Carbon monoxide poisoning."

However, in a statement, Henar Gil, the General Manager of the Rancho Pescadero, said: "Local authorities have not confirmed with the hotel the cause of death. The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always a top priority. We can confirm there was no evidence of violence related to this situation, and we are not aware of any threat to guests' safety or wellbeing."

On Thursday, Baja California Sur officials issued a statement that in part that, "The scientific technical examination carried out by the forensic doctors of the PGJE is reiterated, determining as the cause of death, intoxication by a substance to be determined, without traces of violence in the body."

They are still working to determine what the substance was that caused the death. There was no timetable given for when the results could be expected.

U.S. officials told CBS News that they were aware of the case but couldn't comment on it because of privacy concerns.