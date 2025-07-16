New temporary post office opens in Altadena after Eaton Fire

The Altadena community celebrated the opening of a new, temporary "small but mighty" post office on Wednesday, as the Eaton Fire had destroyed its long-standing postal station.

A Village Post Office at Webster's Pharmacy will serve the community's mail needs, after service was relocated to Pasadena due to the wildfire.

"With every dark cloud there is a silver lining," Supervisor Kathryn Barger said during Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The satellite site offers essential services, including mail and package drop-offs and the sale of Forever Stamps.

A postal hub had been part of the pharmacy since the 1970s, but after the pharmacy moved to a new location about a year ago, the hub was not carried over, as there was a post office down the street.

"We're a fixture in this community and we want to help our customers," Meredith Miller, co-owner of Webster's Community Pharmacy said. "We obviously survived the fire, and we are one of the very few buildings that managed to survive."

The post office hub will mirror the store's hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We do want to put a little of normalcy back into the community, and this is the start," said Cipriano Corona, USPS district manager.

In this aerial view, a United States Post Office is seen burned from the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, on January 21, 2025. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images