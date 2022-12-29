New law: Salary pay range must be posted by some companies

Job seekers should take a closer look at open listings in the new year as a new salary transparency law will take effect.

The updated rules will require companies with 15 or more employees to list the pay range on job postings starting on January 1.

"As long as they are truly paying people within that pay range, that they are paying people $50,000 and they are paying someone else $100,000 for that same job, they now have to justify that there is a reason for it," said employment-law expert Robert Eassa.

He also notes current employees can request a pay range for their current role.

And if employers do not add the pay range, people can sue or file a complaint with the California Labor Commissioner's Office, where they can be fined from $100 to $10,000.