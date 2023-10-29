Negotiations continue between SAG-AFTRA, studios into the weekend

Union and studio negotiators will meet again Sunday in hopes of striking a deal, according to Variety.

Negotiators have been meeting all week long with proposals exchanged. After meeting on Saturday, a person described as a studio insider familiar with the day's proceedings told the industry website TheWrap, "Things are feeling more optimistic." However, four studio CEOs -- who were present at several sessions last week -- were not at the table Friday or Saturday, it was reported.

Executives have warned that time is running out to save the Fall broadcast television season. They also say next summer's movie season will also be damaged if the strike is not resolved soon. The union sees that as an empty threat, but is also dealing with growing restlessness among its A-list members, according to Variety.

Actors have been on strike for more than 100 days since July. The actors' union demands include general wage increases, protections against the use of actor images through artificial intelligence, boosts in compensation for successful streaming programs and improvements in health and retirement benefits.