Businesses, schools in Los Angeles participate in national call to action opposing federal immigration enforcement

Several businesses and schools across Los Angeles are planning to participate in a national call to action following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and the increase in immigration operations.

The idea came from protesters in Minnesota after thousands staged a general strike calling for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to stop its stepped-up raids. After seeing the energy and support across the country, grassroots organizations began posting on social media calling for a larger day of action, asking people not to go to work or school.

Since last summer, the Trump administration has ramped up its efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. Several cities across the country have seen an increase in immigration raids, which community members say are instilling fear in residents.

Some small businesses need to stay open to make money, but Nikki High, the owner of Octavia's Bookshelf in Pasadena, decided it's more important to show solidarity and that they have their neighbors' backs.

"To let people know we can withhold our dollars, we can withhold the economy, to ensure that every person here is safe," High said.

Other businesses, like Sonder One yoga studio with multiple locations across the city, say they can't close completely and will be planning on sharing some of their profits with immigrant rights groups.

Picaresca Café in Boyle Heights is closed for business and is using its storefront as a space for community members to come together and is providing materials to make posters.

"Ultimately, we thought that if we aren't going to run the operation as usual, we have to do something for our community," said Reina Esparza, the café manager.

Students are also participating in the day of action by walking out of their classrooms, including dozens from La Habra and Sonora high schools. They walked out on Friday morning and began marching toward City Hall. Cars driving by have been honking and shouting their support for the students.

"I'm really glad to see so many people, especially people that I know, having the courage to come out here and do this," said Ysa Asi, a student who walked out.

The Los Angeles Unified School District posted a statement supporting students and their right to "advocate for causes that are important to them." The district said schools will remain open and provide a safe space for students.

"Schools have developed activities and spaces where students can exercise their First Amendment rights safely on campus, allowing them to make their voices heard while remaining in a secure learning environment," the LAUSD said.