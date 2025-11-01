Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police declares tactical alert for World Series aftermath

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
Austin Turner

CBS LA

The Los Angeles Police Department declared a tactical alert as Game 7 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays approached its conclusion.

The alert began at about 5:45 p.m. as a precaution as Dodgers fans could take the streets to celebrate a potential victory.

The LAPD announced the following street closures:

  • Pico Boulevard between LA Live Way and Grand Avenue
  • Flower Street between Ninth Street and Venice Boulevard
  • Hope Street between Ninth and Venice
  • Olympic Boulevard between LA Live Way and Grand.  

The LA Metro announced bus detours to avoid parts of downtown. Those detours can be found here.

