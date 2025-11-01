Los Angeles police declares tactical alert for World Series aftermath

The Los Angeles Police Department declared a tactical alert as Game 7 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays approached its conclusion.

The alert began at about 5:45 p.m. as a precaution as Dodgers fans could take the streets to celebrate a potential victory.

The LAPD announced the following street closures:

Pico Boulevard between LA Live Way and Grand Avenue

Flower Street between Ninth Street and Venice Boulevard

Hope Street between Ninth and Venice

Olympic Boulevard between LA Live Way and Grand.

The LA Metro announced bus detours to avoid parts of downtown. Those detours can be found here.