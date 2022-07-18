MyLA311, LADWP inundated with reports of water waste

All patience with water wasters has completely dried up in Los Angeles.

A new report says Los Angeles' MyLA311 system has received 1,643 reports of water waste or people violating irrigation rules in the first six month of this year — more than double the number from the first half of last year.

The data was compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism. The reporter further showed that there were 589 reports of water waste or other violations made to the MyLA311 system in June alone, up from 314 in May.

Before March, Crosstown says the system had never received more than 200 water-waste complaints in a single month. By comparison, only 752 such reports were made to the system in the first six months of 2021.

The Department of Water and Power's separate online portal for complaints has also seen a spike, receiving 672 complaints about water waste between June 1 and June 14 — a 14% increase compared to the entire month of June in 2021.

The city of Los Angeles instituted a two-day per week watering schedule, only in the early morning or late evening hours. The restrictions appear to be working, as water use in Los Angeles dropped 9% in June, the all-time lowest water-use for any month of June on record.