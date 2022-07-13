Los Angeles, Glendale see big reductions in water usage

Outdoor watering restrictions appear to be working in Los Angeles and Glendale.

With Southern California mired in severe drought, several municipalities have called on their residents to limit outdoor watering to just one or two days a week. Those efforts are finally starting to bear fruit, at least in Los Angeles and Glendale.

According to the LADWP, water use in the City of Los Angeles as a whole went down 9% in June, compared to the same month last year. It's the lowest water usage for any June on record in the City of Los Angeles, LADWP officials said.

LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 11, 2022: Keith Lewis, 56, waters his lawn in front of his home on 81st Place in Los Angeles. He currently waters it twice a week for 10 minutes. Its going to be a summer of brown grass and hard choices for Southern California lawn owners facing the Metropolitan Water Districts one day a week watering restrictions starting June. 1. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Mel Melcon

"As encouraging as this progress is, LA continues to shatter monthly heat records, and we are faced with the stark reality that this crisis is only deepening," L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

The decrease in water usage comes just one month after tightening restrictions on outdoor water from three days a week to two. But city officials say they are asking residents to further reduce their water usage as the hottest part of the year approaches.

"…it's early in the summer months and we need everyone to continue saving water wherever possible to help us navigate the rest of the summer when water use is typically higher," Martin Adams, LADWP general manager and chief engineer, said in a statement.

Glendale Water and Power also reported an improvement in its water conservation efforts during June. The utility said water use in Glendale was down almost 12%, compared to June of 2021. Water use in Glendale is 26% lower than in June of 2013, and GWP officials say residents and businesses have saved nearly 500 million gallons of water since mandatory conservation went into effect in August of 2020.

In Glendale, customers not in compliance with the city's latest phase of water conservation ordinance could face a fine of up to $1,000 for repeated violations.

Outdoor watering has been widely identified as the biggest culprit of high water usage, so watering in both Glendale and Los Angeles are limited to just two days a week, in the early morning or evening hours to avoid evaporation. Property owners are also being urged to repair all leaks and consider taking advantage of municipal rebate programs to replace thirsty grass lawns, or low-efficiency appliances.

LADWP says they have also seen an uptick in reports of water waste. In June, reports of water waste were up 44% compared to this past April.