'My heart breaks': Politicians, WeHo react following deadly Colo. Springs mass shooting

West Hollywood expressed outrage Sunday over the mass shooting in Colorado Springs that claimed at least five lives and left 18 others wounded.

Flags were being flown at half-staff over the city and additional patrols were expected to ensure the safety of the community following the shooting in a gay nightclub in Colorado, where a 22-year-old gunman opened fire, according to police.

According to the Associated Press, police identified the gunman as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was in custody and being treated for injuries.

"At least two heroic people" confronted the gunman and stopped the shooting, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said, adding: "We owe them a great debt of thanks."

Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a "Drag Diva Drag Show" on Saturdays, according to its website. In addition to the drag show, Club Q's Facebook page said planned entertainment included a "punk and alternative show" preceding a birthday dance party, with a Sunday "all ages brunch."

Of the 18 people injured, some were in critical condition and at least two had been treated and released, officials said, adding that some were hurt trying to flee.

"I woke up to the awful news of another mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub," said Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne. "Five members of our community were killed and others were injured in Colorado Springs at Club Q. My heart goes out to their families. I feel so sad for the hate that our community continues to endure. West Hollywood stands united against hate and gun violence."

"As Americans, we are all sickened by this attack," said Councilmember John D'Amico. And instinctively we know that until sensible gun legislation and gun ownership regulations are in place these acts of domestic terror will not end."

"My heart breaks at the news of another senseless shooting, once again targeting our LGBTQ family, this time in Colorado Springs," said Councilmember Lindsey P. Horvath. "We must act boldly and with courage to root out hate and protect our community members, and to take on a culture that allows gun violence to ravage our country. The City of West Hollywood is taking action to evaluate whether any credible threats exist as a result of this senseless shooting, and to protect our community members at all times. Please contact the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station to report any concerns."

News of the Club Q mass shooting comes as the City of West Hollywood and its Transgender Advisory Board recognize November as Transgender Awareness Month, the city said in a news release.

President Joe Biden said that while the motive for the shootings was not yet clear, "we know that the LGBTQI+ community has been subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years."

"Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often," he said. "We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate."

Although a motive wasn't yet clear, nor were the gender identities of the victims, the incident came as anti-gay rhetoric has intensified by extremists. In a statement, Club Q termed the shooting a hate attack.

Investigators were still determining a motive, and the attack was being investigated to see if it should be prosecuted as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen. Charges against the suspect "will likely include first-degree murder," he said.