Watch CBS News
Local News

Murder suspect arrested after pursuit in Orange County

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Murder suspect arrested after pursuit in Orange County
Murder suspect arrested after pursuit in Orange County 01:13

Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a murder following a short pursuit in Orange County on Monday evening. 

It's unclear exactly when the chase began, but SkyCal was overhead moments after the suspect was taken into custody by officers from the Fullerton and Anaheim police departments. 

Police say that the occupants of the car, a white Toyota Prius, were wanted for questioning for a murder investigation. They did not disclose details on that case other than that a handgun was used. 

Footage from the scene showed as investigators searched the suspect's vehicle. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.