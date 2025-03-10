Murder suspect arrested after pursuit in Orange County

Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a murder following a short pursuit in Orange County on Monday evening.

It's unclear exactly when the chase began, but SkyCal was overhead moments after the suspect was taken into custody by officers from the Fullerton and Anaheim police departments.

Police say that the occupants of the car, a white Toyota Prius, were wanted for questioning for a murder investigation. They did not disclose details on that case other than that a handgun was used.

Footage from the scene showed as investigators searched the suspect's vehicle.

No further information was provided.