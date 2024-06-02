Multiple cars damaged when fire roars through carport in Studio City complex

Vehicles in carport in Studio City go up in flames

Fire roared through an apartment complex's carport overnight Sunday in Studio City, damaging multiple vehicles.

Video from the scene showed multiple cars in flames just before 4 a.m. in the 11900 block of W. Moorpark Street.

There, firefighters responded to find at least five cars engulfed in flames. The fire had extended to the apartment complex, though firefighters were able to contain it.

"I just woke up to the sound of crackling and a scream and I looked out my window and saw red. I grabbed my cat, woke everyone up, and got out, and looked: my car was on fire. All the cars in our little parking spot were on fire. I don't know what happened and it grew really fast," said one witness.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.