Multiple artists scheduled to perform at KAMP LA 2022 out of show over working VISAs
Several popular Korean pop music artists will not be performing at the inaugural KAMP Global music festival that will be taking place at the Rose Bowl Saturday.
Monsta X, BamBam, Jeon Somi, Kai, Lapillus, Taeyeon and Zion.T were all scheduled to perform at the festival but will not do so due to the artists' dealing with work visa issues.
The show will still go on but now the remaining headliners will perform longer sets than originally expected.
The remaining list of K-Pop artists include: M&G, P1Harmony, T1419, MOMOLAND, iKON and SUPER JUNIOR.
