Mudflow alert issued for Duarte, evacuation warnings for Lake Hughes, Kings Canyon as heavy rain comes

Heavy rain due to a strong storm sweeping through Southern California is prompting officials to issue a mudflow alert Monday for parts of Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County Public Works issued a phase 2 mudflow alert for the Fish Fire area as weather reports show heavy rain will be coming to Durate. It will begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last until Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The Fish Fire area will be under Yellow Alert Level starting Monday at 4 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Residents from Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road, which is approximately 25 homes, are directed by public works to follow rain-related parking restrictions in effect. The areas included are on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road; as well as Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue.

An evacuation warning was issued Monday for residents in the Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon areas due to the threat of mud and debris flow in recent burn areas. Residents are being urged to prepare for possible mandatory evacuation orders that could be issued Monday through Tuesday.

Neighbors are also encouraged to monitor weather conditions on the public works website.