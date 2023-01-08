California bracing for new round of powerful storms this week

California is bracing for a new round of powerful storms, including in the Southland where residents were working to obtain sandbags.

The storm is expected to move in overnight Monday, bringing between two- to four- inches of rain for the coastal areas and the valleys and four- to eight- inches of rain in the foothills and the mountains.

Moderate to strong winds are expected out of the south, with isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. Snow levels will be high, above 7500-feet.

A high wind watch goes into effect Sunday through Tuesday for the Antelope Valley through the I-5 and back off through the central coast and mountains. A cold weather alert has been issued for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas and will take effect Tuesday through Thursday.

"Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather," Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

"Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning."

Elsewhere, in Northern California, communities are scrambling to prepare for the storm ahead, where up to 12 inches of rain is expected.