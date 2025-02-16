Mud and debris cleanup begins for Sierra Madre homeowners following storms

Although the rain has stopped, the challenging recovery is just beginning for homeowners in Sierra Madre.

Cleanup of mud and debris has started in the area, with some residents whose homes survived the fires now finding them surrounded by massive piles of mud.

Water, moving at speeds of 50 miles per hour, carried boulders that could be heard crashing through and into their homes during last week's storms.

Many families who were already waiting to repair smoke damage will now have to address the mud cleanup before starting repairs.