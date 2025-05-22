Mt. Baldy man arrested for threatening hikers near his abandoned shack

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested a man who was living in an abandoned shack in Mt. Baldy for allegedly threatening hikers and campers.

"He would throw bottles, broken glass," neighbor Varan Hoyt said. "He would actually jump into oncoming traffic. I'm surprised he never got hit."

Deputies described suspect Patrick Michael Flinn, 66, as an "extremely dangerous, violent" man who would frequently "carry large knives." The department said he allegedly threatened several hikers with a sledgehammer and tree branches.

He's also accused of yelling at passersby to get off his property and blocking people's way so they couldn't escape. Several mountain neighbors said they have had disturbing encounters with Flinn. One woman, who only shared her first name, Tracy, said he would throw glass and garbage at hikers while they tried to run away from him.

"At times, I tried to keep a friendly demeanor with him because I live here and I wanted to make sure that my family and I were not going to be targeted," Hoyt said.

Tracy said she went inside Flinn's shack after the previous resident moved out and contemplated tearing it down.

"I'm regretting that we didn't," she said. "Because all of this trouble may not have happened if there was nowhere for Patrick to stay."

Flinn pleaded not guilty to making criminal threats and false imprisonment. He's being held on a $295,000 bail.

Detectives believe he may have attacked other victims and implored them to contact deputies.

The department urged anyone victimized by Flinn to contact the San Dimas Station at (909) 450-2700. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.