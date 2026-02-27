Memorial service planned for Skid Row homeless activist "Ms. Shirley"

A downtown Los Angeles church has invited everyone to join the memorial service for a Skid Row homeless activist known to many as "Ms. Shirley."

Shirley Raines, a social media creator and founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, dedicated her life to caring for people experiencing homelessness. She was a constant presence on Skid Row, handing out food, hygiene kits and hugs. Raines' work inspired others, including Joy Taylor.

"I really wanted to connect not only with the city but with people who are struggling," Taylor said. "When I went down to meet Shirley, she was just this huge ball of energy, and we talked about our stories, and right away we connected over grief."

Taylor began volunteering with Beauty 2 The Streetz and now serves on the nonprofit's board. She saw Raines' compassion firsthand.

"Anyone of those people could be us and could be someone that we love," Taylor said while holding back tears. "What Shirley brought to the outreach was a real sense of humanity. You are face-to-face with people who everyone overlooks, who everyone tries to stay away from, shuns and truly who everyone judges."

Last month, Raines died of hypertensive heart disease, leaving a huge impact on everyone she touched.

"She had a very big personality, but she kind of thought of this as something she was doing to heal from the loss of her son," Taylor said. "She truly made a difference. That is something I don't think she ever really understood, but I am glad that we are going to get to show her tomorrow."

The memorial will be held at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles starting at 11 a.m.

The first two rows of the church will be reserved for members of the homeless community Raines helped.