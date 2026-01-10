Mountain High Resorts in Wrightwood reopens for skiing after damaging December storms

After a damaging winter storm of rain, wind, and flooding, staff at Mountain High Resorts in Wrightwood have been working around the clock to prepare for reopening day on Saturday.

Parts of San Bernardino County were heavily impacted by the December 23-24 storm, with Wrightwood taking the biggest hit.

John McColly of Mountain High Resorts said he's lived in Wrightwood for 15 years, and it was one of the worst storms that he has ever seen.

"We received 12 inches of rain in 12 hours, pre-Christmas," he said. "It really did a number on the resort, and a number on the town of Wrightwood as well, washing out roads and power and things like that."

In all, 92 structures were damaged in Wrightwood as the 2025 Christmas Eve storm brought long-lasting heavy rain, leading to mud and debris that overtook roads and flowed into homes.

Mountain High Resorts in Wrightwood reopens after recovering from the December storm. Mountain High

"Our employees have really been working nonstop, 24/ 7, since December 23, 24, when this big flood hit, big storm," McColly said.

"It's looking great this morning; it's a winter wonderland up here. We've got feet and feet of snow, we've been making a ton of snow in the last 72 hours, so we are ready to go this morning."

He said it's a full reopen with five lifts and five trails open, with more trails expected to be added soon. "So we've got as much terrain open right now as any resort in Southern California," McColly said.

For non-skiers, the snow play area opens in one week, Saturday, Jan. 17.