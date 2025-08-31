Suspected DUI driver arrested in connection with Long Beach crash that killed motorcyclist

A motorcyclist lost his life in a crash Saturday evening in Long Beach.

Long Beach police said officers responded to the crash site on 11th Street and Redondo Avenue at approximately 9:01 p.m.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 37-year-old Roberto Barraza, a Long Beach resident.

Police said a 2010 KTM motorcycle was traveling southbound on Redondo Avenue when it collided with a 2006 Toyota Sequoia traveling eastbound on 11th Street as it crossed Redondo Avenue.

The driver of the Sequoia remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter. Authorities set bail at $101,781.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is urged to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detective Ashley Van Holland at (562) 570-7355.