Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Riverside

A 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck at a Riverside intersection on Wednesday.

It happened a little before 5 a.m. near Indiana Avenue and Fensmuir Street, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Investigators say that the motorcyclist was traveling west on Indiana Avenue at an unconfirmed speed when the driver of a Toyota pickup truck began to turn left onto the same road from Fensmuir Street.

The motorcyclist slammed into the front of the truck and was ejected onto the road, which caused him to sustain grave injuries, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

He has been identified as Randy Rodriguez Orozco of Perris.

The driver of the truck, an unidentified woman, told police that she did not see the motorcycle approaching. She did not sustain any injuries in the collision.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 826-8723.