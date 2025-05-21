Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Riverside

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck at a Riverside intersection on Wednesday. 

It happened a little before 5 a.m. near Indiana Avenue and Fensmuir Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. 

Investigators say that the motorcyclist was traveling west on Indiana Avenue at an unconfirmed speed when the driver of a Toyota pickup truck began to turn left onto the same road from Fensmuir Street. 

The motorcyclist slammed into the front of the truck and was ejected onto the road, which caused him to sustain grave injuries, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after arrival. 

He has been identified as Randy Rodriguez Orozco of Perris. 

The driver of the truck, an unidentified woman, told police that she did not see the motorcycle approaching. She did not sustain any injuries in the collision. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 826-8723.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.