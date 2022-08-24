Motorcyclist killed after losing control of bike, colliding with light pole in Riverside

A motorcyclist was killed in Riverside after losing control of his bike and colliding with a concrete light pole Tuesday evening.

The crash reportedly occurred at around 11:30 p.m. as the 29-year-old rider was traveling down Kane Street. When he went to make a turn onto Olivewood Avenue, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a concrete pole in a parking lot adjacent to the street.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounce dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

RPD's Major Accident Investigation Team was investigating for any additional information on what caused the crash.