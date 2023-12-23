Motorcycle rider killed in Redondo Beach crash

A motorcycle rider was killed Saturday when he collided with a turning vehicle in Redondo Beach.

The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. Saturday when the motorcycle rider, northbound on Aviation Boulevard, collided with a vehicle turning south onto Aviation from Space Park Drive, according to Redondo Beach police Sgt. Sal Garcia.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be confirmed by the Medical Examiner's office.

The man driving the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Garcia said.

Alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to factor into the crash at this time, he said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information was asked to call Investigator Scot Martin at 310-379-2477 Ext. 3862.