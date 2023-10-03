Mother in San Bernardino County arrested for her baby's murder

San Bernardino County deputies arrested a 33-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 1-year-old baby.

The alleged murder happened on Oct. 1 in the 700 block of Santa Barbara Avenue in the town of Sugarloaf, just outside of Big Bear. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, paramedics arrived to a home in the area and discovered 1-year-old Henry Wheatley Brown, unconscious and severely burned.

The Big Bear Fire Department did its best to save the baby, but to no avail. The baby died at a local hospital.

Following the child's death, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department launched an investigation into the boy's mother, Samantha Garver and another suspect, 32-year-old Sergio Mena.

Both of them have been booked for murder. Deputies also booked Garver on an outstanding warrant for child abuse.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Owenn Domon, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.