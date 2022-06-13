Mosquito samples in Bellflower test positive for West Nile virus

A mosquito sample taken from a trap in Bellflower has tested positive for West Nile virus, public health officials said Monday.

The presence of West Nile in Bellflower comes less than a week after after public health officials confirmed three dead crows tested positive for the virus in North Hills, about 30 miles away in the San Fernando Valley. The positive sample confirms the presence of the virus in mosquito populations in Los Angeles County, officials said.

"West Nile virus is spread among bird populations and transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito," Steve Vetrone, director of Scientific-Technical Services, said in a statement. "It is very important to remember that at this time the virus could be anywhere, even though we may not have detected it yet."

There is no human vaccine for West Nile virus, so public health officials say the only way to protect against it is to prevent mosquito bites in the first place. The CDC recommends any mosquito repellent using DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus as being safe and effective against mosquitos.

The mosquito population can also be kept down if residents eliminate standing water, properly maintain their swimming pools, spas, and ponds; and regularly change the water in pet dishes and bird baths. Residents can also request mosquitofish for placement in ornamental ponds and report neglected swimming pools with their local vector control districts.

For more information, visit the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District at (562) 944-9656 or online at www.GLAmosquito.org.