School officer arrested in Riverside County for allegedly sexually assaulting student

A school officer was arrested in Riverside County nearly a month after investigators began looking into allegations of sexual assault on a school campus, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"In November 2025, deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station responded to a school in the 23000 block of Cougar Canyon Road, Moreno Valley, regarding a report of inappropriate contact between a Campus Supervising Officer and a student," the release said. Canyon Springs High School is located on the same street as noted in the news release.

Because of the nature of the investigation, RSO's Special Victims Unit was contacted to assume the investigation. They were able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Perris man Richard Feliciano Romero, according to the release.

On Dec. 11, investigators served a search warrant at Romeros' home in the 20000 block of Marcheta Place, with the help of the Perris Sheriff's Station, deputies said.

Romero was arrested at the residence and booked for sodomy by force, solicitation of child sexual abuse material and other child sexual abuse charges, according to RSO's release.

"This is an active investigation, and we are cooperating fully with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department," said a statement from the Moreno Valley Unified School District. "Due to the sensitive nature of the allegations and to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be shared."

District officials did not note if Romero was placed on administrative leave or dismissed from his position.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact investigators at (951) 955-1718.