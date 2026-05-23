1 hospitalized with "major injury" in single-car Moreno Valley crash, firefighters say

One person was hospitalized with "major injuries" after a solo-car crash in Moreno Valley on Saturday afternoon, according to Riverside County Fire Department firefighters.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Dunhill Drive, firefighters said in a post on X.

For unknown reasons, the driver of a dark red SUV slammed into a brick wall in the area. Firefighters extricated the victim, who was then rushed to a nearby hospital with major injuries.

"No other injuries have been reported," firefighters said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A photo shared by firefighters showed that the SUV appeared to have been hauling a trailer that had at least one lawnmower on the back. A cooler also appeared to have been taken from the vehicle.

No further details were provided.