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1 hospitalized with "major injury" in single-car Moreno Valley crash, firefighters say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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One person was hospitalized with "major injuries" after a solo-car crash in Moreno Valley on Saturday afternoon, according to Riverside County Fire Department firefighters. 

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Dunhill Drive, firefighters said in a post on X

For unknown reasons, the driver of a dark red SUV slammed into a brick wall in the area. Firefighters extricated the victim, who was then rushed to a nearby hospital with major injuries. 

"No other injuries have been reported," firefighters said. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

A photo shared by firefighters showed that the SUV appeared to have been hauling a trailer that had at least one lawnmower on the back. A cooler also appeared to have been taken from the vehicle. 

No further details were provided. 

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