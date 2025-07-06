Watch CBS News
More than a dozen people displaced by Santa Ana apartment fire

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
More than a dozen people were displaced when a row of single-story apartments in Santa Ana caught fire on Sunday. 

The blaze was reported at around 2:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of N. Bristol Street, just south of the 22 Freeway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. 

Firefighters say that a fire started in one of the middle units, quickly spreading to neighboring units before they could extinguish the flames. 

Though multiple residences were damaged, firefighters said they were able to salvage many personal belongings. 

No injuries were reported, thought 14 people were said to be without a place to stay due to the fire. 

The cause remains under investigation. 

