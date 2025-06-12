Moo's Craft Barbecue owners share their immigrant family's history amid ICE operations

The owners of Moo's Craft Barbecue said it's hard not to take the ongoing ICE operations personally, given that their families struggled to become U.S. citizens.

"Moo's Craft Barbecue wouldn't be here if it wasn't for our loved ones who came to this country and paved the way for me, for him," owner Michelle Munoz said.

Michelle and her husband Andrew Munoz own the restaurant. They both come from immigrant families who worked for years to become citizens.

"I think about being that little girl living in an apartment with aunts and uncles and a mom trying to make it," Michelle said. "I can't even fathom my aunt, uncle or mom being ripped away."

In an Instagram post, Michelle shared her family's immigration story from Mexico.

"We're not threats," she said. "We are the dreamers, the doers, the workers and the heart of this city."

Michelle added that she never forgets her family's sacrifices that allowed her to succeed today. Andrew joined her by saying that immigrants are the backbone of the restaurant industry and an important part of Los Angeles.

"It's just sad to see immigrants painted a certain way when we know it's not the truth," he said.