Montgomery's touchdown run in OT lifts Lions to 26-20 win over Rams

/ AP

David Montgomery's 1-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted the Detroit Lions to a 26-20 win over the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in a rematch of their NFC wild-card game.

The Lions lost a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter, but extended the game with Jake Bates' tying 32-yard field goal in the final minute of regulation.

Detroit won the coin flip and took advantage of having the ball, gaining at least 9 yards on its first four plays in overtime to set up Montgomery's winning score.

The Rams were in a position to spoil Detroit's season-opening party when Stafford threw a go-ahead, 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

They just couldn't make enough plays on both sides of the ball to hold on for the win.

Los Angeles put up quite a fight despite losing Pro Bowl receiver Puka Nacua and two linemen on its banged-up line.

Nacua had four catches for 35 yards on Sunday night before he was hurt. He was a record-setting rookie last season, earning Pro Bowl recognition.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom was taken from the sideline to the locker room in a cart in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He was starting the game in place of Alaric Jackson, who is serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Left guard Steve Avila later departed with a knee injury, forcing the Rams to shuffle their line even more and put A.J. Arcuri at left tackle after elevating him from the practice squad.

The Lions had a 17-3 lead in the third quarter after Jared Goff threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams. They lost the comfortable cushion because their former star quarterback picked them apart and their current one threw an interception early in the fourth.

