Montebello police arrest man in connection to multiple unprovoked stabbings

The Montebello Police Department arrested a man who they believe is responsible for multiple unprovoked stabbings throughout the city.

On Tuesday, around 11:16 a.m., officers were called to the area near Garfield Avenue and Whittier Boulevard after receiving calls that an unresponsive man was face down in the roadway, bleeding. When they arrived, they found an elderly man suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, police said. Detectives also responded to the scene and quickly began their investigation to try and locate the suspect.

The alleged suspect was identified as 31-year-old Christian David Anderson, Montebello police said.

On Wednesday, as authorities were continuing their search for the suspect, they received reports of another unprovoked stabbing near the 500 block of Garfield Avenue, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. The suspect had fled on foot before they arrived.

Montebello authorities set up a perimeter and with the help of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Air Unit, the suspect matching the description of both incidents was located and detained.

Montebello authorities are continuing to investigate the incidents.