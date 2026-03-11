Watch CBS News
Semi-truck collides with power pole in Montebello

Crews with Southern California Edison are working to restore power and remove a downed power line in Montebello after a big rig struck the pole.

The City of Montebello said that because of the incident, southbound traffic will be closed in the 600 block of S. Maple Avenue for several hours.

Aerial footage showed a power pole broken in half, lying on top of an Oroweat-branded semi-truck.

Verdugo Fire said the driver remained in the truck until power lines were secured, and he was removed safely without injuries from the lines.

The power outage was reported around 8:41 a.m.

A Montebello power pole is sheared after a collision with a big rig. CBS LA

